Reds president Williams hopes for strong finish for team

CHICAGO (AP) — Cincinnati Reds president of baseball operations Dick Williams has expressed confidence in manager David Bell and his coaching staff, but he says he will be “extremely disappointed” if the team fails to make the playoffs. Cincinnati was one of the preseason favorites in the NL Central after it made a big splash in free agency, signing sluggers Mike Moustakas and Nick Castellanos during a roster overhaul. But the Reds dropped to 18-24 with a 3-0 loss to the division-leading Cubs.