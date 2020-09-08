Police vow to work with probe of shooting of autistic boy

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A police department vowed Tuesday to cooperate with multiple investigations of the shooting of a 13-year-old autistic boy by officers in the Salt Lake City area. Police said they were called to a home in Glendale Friday night with a report of a boy who had threatened people with a weapon. The boy reportedly ran and was shot by an officer after being pursued by police. The Salt Lake City Police Department said in the statement Tuesday that each time there is an shooting incident involving an officer, “a protocol team made up of officers from multiple agencies with no ties to the Salt Lake City Police Department conducts an independent investigation.”