 Skip to Content

Poland’s leader backs law improving animal protections

New
7:27 am National news from the Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s ruling party leader has called for all political groups and their supporters to back a proposed law stepping up animal rights protections in Poland. Jaroslaw Kaczynski, head of Poland’s right-wing Law and Justice party, said that not all Western European ways and standards were worthy of emulation but he felt their attitudes toward better protections for animals were a positive example. Kaczynski, a cat owner, spoke in favor of better animal rights protections in 2017 but the proposed changes stalled, reportedly due to resistance by the fur farm lobby. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content