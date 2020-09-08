Death toll from collapsed mine in NW Pakistan rises to 22

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani officials say rescue crews using heavy machinery have recovered 14 more bodies from a collapsed marble mine in the country’s northwest. This raises the death toll from Monday’s incident at the mine to 22. Efforts were still underway Tuesday to find survivors. Officials say an estimated 35 workers were loading marble onto trucks when huge boulders dislodged and fell on them. The mine lies in the district of Mohmand near the Afghan border. Eight of the dead were found the same day. Mining accidents are common in Pakistan, where safety regulations are often ignored.