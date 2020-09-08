Organizers, IOC trying to remove doubts over Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — The International Olympic Committee and Japanese organizers are trying to remove public doubts that the postponed Tokyo Olympics will take place next year despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Tokyo organizing committee CEO Toshiro Muto last week said the games could go ahead without a vaccine. This week the IOC member who oversees the Tokyo Games said the games would go ahead despite the pandemic. Several recent public opinion polls have shown skepticism from the Japanese public and business community that the games can go on. Tokyo Olympic spokesman Masa Takaya says we “have begun formulating the concrete steps we will take” for the games to happen.