North Korea’s Kim urges quick recovery from typhoon damage

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean media say leader Kim Jong Un called for urgent efforts to rebuild thousands of homes and other structures destroyed by a typhoon that slammed the country’s east last week. Kim during the Workers’ Party meeting also said the damage from Typhoon Maysak has forced the country to reconsider unspecified year-end projects. The storm has inflicted further pain on an economy already ravaged by sanctions, virus restrictions and summer flooding. State media said the typhoon destroyed or flooded more than 2,000 homes, several miles of roads were washed away and 59 bridges collapsed. Kim called the recovery efforts in the town of Komdok a national priority and ordered the rebuilding be completed next month.