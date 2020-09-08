NIU enrollment up in Fall 2020, the first time in a decade

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Northern Illinois University is reporting it’s first enrollment increase in more than a decade despite the impact of COVID-19 on school operations. NIU officials say fall enrollment rose to 16,769. That is up from last year, making it the first enrollment increase since 2008. Northern Illinois President Lisa Freeman says the university increased total enrollment during a challenging time by attracting a talented and diverse freshman class and by welcoming back students who appreciates the school’s quality and affordable educational experience. The university also credits improved undergraduate retention as a key factor in the upswing in numbers.