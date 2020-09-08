Last 2 journalists working for Australian media leave China

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The last two journalists working for Australian media in China have left the country after police demanded interviews with them and temporarily blocked their departures. The absence of Australian media from China comes during a low point in the two countries’ relations. The events preceding the journalists’ departures were seen as evidence of an increasing risk to foreign journalists working in China. ABC reporter Bill Birtles and The Australian Financial Review’s Michael Smith had sheltered in Australian diplomatic compounds in recent days. The newspaper said both journalists were told they were persons of interest in an investigation into a detained journalist who works for Chinese state media.