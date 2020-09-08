Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund gives final installment, gives $31M total

ILLINOIS (WREX) -- The COVID-19 pandemic hurt both the health and economies of communities across Illinois. To help, the state created the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund.

Tuesday, Gov. JB Pritzker announced the fifth and final installment of grant money given by that fund. Donors from across the state have continued to keep money flowing by donating. That money is then distributed to organizations helping fight the economic struggles of COVID-19.

"The ICRF endeavor has shown me the best of our state, and there's no doubt that when we Illinoisans put our mind to it, we can by many communities united together as one determined voice and one determined purpose," Penny Pritzker, Chair of the ICRF said Tuesday.

In our area, places like Lifescape, Rosecrance and the Rochelle Area Community Foundation all received money.

