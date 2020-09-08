McConnell: Senate to vote on ‘targeted’ virus aid

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Senate will vote on a trimmed-down Republican coronavirus relief package, though it has a slim chance of passage in the face of Democrats’ insistence for more sweeping aid. He says the GOP will introduce a new targeted proposal, focused on healthcare, education, and economic issues. McConnell is under pressure from GOP senators in tough reelection races. Those senators are eager to show constituents they are working to ease the pandemic’s strain on jobs and businesses. But many Senate Republicans are resisting more spending. Talks between top Democrats and the Trump administration broke off last month.