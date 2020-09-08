Out and over: Giannis misses Game 5 for Bucks with bad ankle

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo was ruled out of Game 5 of Milwaukee’s Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Miami Heat because of a sprained right ankle. The Bucks made the announcement about 45 minutes before Tuesday’s matchup, and wound up losing to Miami to fall in the series 4-1. Antetokounmpo clearly tried to get himself ready for Game 5. He was on the court about two hours before game time, getting some shots up, then did more strength and flexibility work with a member of the Bucks’ staff. Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer watched the on-court session closely, before the team made the decision.