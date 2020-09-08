Freeport seeks grant for home repairs, would be for free for those who qualify

FREEPORT (WREX) — Some Freeport homeowners could get free home repairs, courtesy of the government. It's for residents along the Adam's Avenue corridor.

Flooded basements, which are common across the city, would be one of the areas that would be fixed.

"A lot of these basements are made of limestone and they're crumbling," Kirstin Hinds, Freeport's Director of Community and Economic Development, explained.

Broken windows is another area Hinds said would fall within the purview of repairs.

"The insulation isn't good in those homes," Hinds said.

Damaged wires are a third area of concern and all of these repairs Freeport homeowners could get on the federal government's dime.

Last year, the city was passed over for the Community Development Block Grant because residents exceeded income levels. But this year Hinds said a different location was selected and she believes the city will get the money to do the repairs.

"I feel more confident than last year's grant application," Hinds said.

And if the state, which needs to approve the grant even though the program is federally funded, does approve this year's grant, outdoor repairs are just the tip of the iceberg.

The grant would include fixes for interior wiring, furnace, central air conditioning, water heater, and plumbing repairs. It's all part of the city's Capital Improvement Plan on the Adam's Avenue corridor. Homeowners have already begun submitting applications.

"We got 30, and I believe 28 of those were eligible properties," Hinds said.

To be eligible, you need to meet certain qualifications, which are based on income level and the number of people living in your home.

"For one, the maximum is $37,950," Hinds explained. "For eight people the maximum is 71,500."

Eight people per home is the maximum.

Hinds says to be considered, you must apply by the end of the week. The city should find out by December if it receives the grant from the state.

Renovations would begin shortly thereafter, but would likely be pushed into next year.

The City of Freeport will hold a public hearing on Monday, Sept. 21 at 5:45 p.m. in City Hall's Council Chambers to answer any questions.