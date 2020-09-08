Flurry of tests as COVID hits Greece’s biggest migrant camp

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say they are conducting a major testing and contact-tracing operation at the country’s largest migrant camp on the eastern island of Lesbos. The tests have so far detected 35 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection among the 12,500 people living in the overcrowded facility. Health and migration ministry officials said medical teams have carried out 1,900 tests for the coronavirus on migrants at the Moria facility, which was initially designed to hold 2,800 people. Another 100 staff members have been tested, and none were found to have COVID-19. The cam, has been quarantined until Sept. 15.