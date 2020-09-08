Defying US, Xi praises China, WHO for battling coronavirus

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping has praised China’s role in battling the coronavirus pandemic and expressed support for the World Health Organization. His praise for the country and for the UN. health agency was a repudiation of U.S. criticism and a bid to rally domestic support for Communist Party leadership. Xi said China’s battle against COVID-19 demonstrated the strengths of its socialist system and traditional Chinese culture in stirring motivation, building consensus and pooling resources. Xi also conferred honors on famed respiratory disease expert Zhong Nanshan and three other people for the efforts against the viral outbreak.