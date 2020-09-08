Cubs add Billy Hamilton to roster, send down Martínez

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have added speedy outfielder Billy Hamilton to their active roster and optioned slumping slugger José Martínez to their alternate training site. Hamilton was claimed off waivers from the New York Mets on Monday. Hamilton, who turns 30 on Wednesday, went 1 for 22 in 17 games with New York before he was designated for assignment on Friday. Martínez, an infielder/outfielder, is 0 for 14 since he coming over in a trade with Tampa Bay on Aug. 30.