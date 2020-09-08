Coronavirus cases in U.S. children surpass half million

A significant increase in coronavirus cases among children in the United States was reported Tuesday.

The American Academy of Pediatrics released a report stating the number of cases in children reached 513,415.

The report showed 70,630 new cases between Aug. 20 and Sept. 3. That was a 16 percent increase over the past two weeks.

AAP stated the data shows the need for control of the virus before schools and businesses fully open.

“These numbers are a chilling reminder of why we need to take this virus seriously,” AAP President Sara “Sally” Goza, MD, FAAP, said. “While much remains unknown about COVID-19, we do know that the spread among children reflects what is happening in the broader communities.”

“A disproportionate number of cases are reported in Black and Hispanic children and in places where there is high poverty,” Goza continued. “We must work harder to address societal inequities that contribute to these disparities.”

According to the report, children now make up 9.8 percent of all cases reported in the United States.

AAP stated the data is “limited” due to reliance on state data and how each state reports the data.

