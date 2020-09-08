Boeing finds new problem with 787 that will delay deliveries

Boeing is dealing with a new production problem involving its 787 jet, which the company calls the Dreamliner. Inspections have found flaws in the way that sections of the rear of the plane were joined together. Boeing said Tuesday it’s not an immediate safety risk but could cause the planes to age prematurely. Boeing says inspections will slow down deliveries, which Boeing needs to generate cash. The disclosure compounds Boeing’s problems in getting the grounded 737 Max back in flight, and dealing with the pandemic, which has undermined travel and left airlines with no need for new planes.