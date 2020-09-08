Belvidere cancels classes after internet servers were struck by lightning

BELVIDERE (WREX) — Belvidere School District 100 canceled the remainder of classes on the first day of school after its main internet servers were struck by lightning.

The school district is rebooting the system but all classes and activities are cancelled for the rest of the day.

Tuesday was the first day of school for Belvidere students. Classes were moved fully online earlier this summer.

The Belvidere Fire Department is on scene at Belvidere South Middle School, authorities said.

This is a developing story. WREX will post updates as they become available.