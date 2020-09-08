Belarus activist resists effort to deport her to Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A leading opposition activist in Belarus is being held on the border with Ukraine after she resisted attempts by authorities to deport her from the country as part of a clampdown on protests against authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko. Maria Kolesnikova, a member of the Coordination Council created by the opposition to facilitate talks with Lukashenko on a transition of power, was detained Monday in the capital of Minsk with two other council members. They were then driven to the Ukrainian border, where the Belarusian authorities told them to cross into Ukraine. Kolesnikova refused and stayed on the Belarusian side of the frontier in the custody of Belarusian authorities. Two other council members crossed into Ukraine.