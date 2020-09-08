Appeals court agrees R&B singer R. Kelly should stay jailed

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court says R&B singer R. Kelly can remain behind bars while he waits to face multiple trials on child pornography and other charges. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan on Tuesday upheld a decision by a Brooklyn federal judge to deny Kelly bail. Kelly remains in a federal jail in Chicago. He faces state and federal charges in Illinois, Minnesota and New York that range from sexual assault to heading a racketeering scheme designed to supply him with girls. The Grammy Award winning singer has denied ever abusing anyone. His attorney called the appeals ruling very disappointing and somewhat surprising.