Air Force awards $13.3 billion contract for nuclear missiles

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Air Force has awarded a $13.3 billion contract for development of a new intercontinental ballistic missile to replace the Minuteman 3 nuclear arsenal that has operated continuously for half a century. The contract to Northrop Grumman is a big step in a program that some estimate could cost at least $85 billion. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has not said whether he favors going ahead with the program, which has been supported by Congress. The Pentagon calls the ICBM force essential to U.S. security. Critics call the replacement program wasteful and dangerous.