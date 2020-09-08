4 Republicans compete for chance to take on Sen. Shaheen

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen has easily defeated two primary challengers as she runs for a third term. Shaheen defeated Tom Alciere, a former state representative from Hudson, and Paul Krautmann, a retired dentist from Keene, on Tuesday. Meanwhile, four Republicans are competing for the chance to challenge Shaheen. The top two contenders — Retired Brig. Gen. Donald Bolduc and attorney Bryant “Corky” Messner — agree on most issues, but they differ in bank accounts, backgrounds and the backing of President Donald Trump. Messner got Trump’s endorsement and has poured millions into his campaign, while Bolduc touts his New Hampshire roots.