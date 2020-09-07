While unemployment rate drops nationally, experts believe lack of skilled workforce adding to local unemployment rate

ROCKFORD (WREX) — While the COVID-19 pandemic has been a threat to public health, it's also threatened many's livelihood.

The U.S. department of Labor and Statistics reports the national unemployment rate went from 10.2% in July to 8.4% in August. In the Rockford region, experts are concerned about a lack of qualified workers to fill jobs that are open.

"The minute we see a resurgence in opportunity now we don't have enough people or skilled people," says Workplace founder LoRayne Logan. "So when you hear about someone not having a job they may not have the skills for this economy."

Logan says her office has seen a lack of workers who are appropriately trained for available jobs. For example, a lack of trained welders.

"That's been an issue in this country for two, three, four years," says Logan. "It's nothing new, we're all so consumed with COVID-19 we're not thinking about it so much. But it's a real problem for us."

Project First Rate Director Paul Nolley says his organization stresses the importance of continued training and education for its union members.

"That's exactly what the apprenticeship program is designed to do," says Nolley. "OK, what is the next innovation in this trade or what's the regulation you need to know while on the job?"

Nolley says while these types of training and continued education exists, he says there's still a need fore more to prevent this type of gap.

"If our economy was underpinned more with those types of programs and investments in workers it would be a little more resilient."

Logan says Workplace is putting together a hiring event at Thompson Linear in Marengo. It will take place from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 1300 N. State Street in Marengo.





