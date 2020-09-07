 Skip to Content

VanVleet’s 18 Points Not Enough to Hold Off Celtics

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Celtics came out of the gates hot in game 5, at one point leading by 14 at the end of the first quarter. That hot start combined with six players for Boston in double figures, was not a good combination for Nick Nurse's Toronto Raptors.

Rockford's Champion Fred VanVleet led the Raptors with 18 points, Norman Powell had 16 and Matt Thomas, Pascal Siakom and Kyle Lowry all had 10 points apiece.

For Boston, Jaylen Brown led the circuit with 27 points, and Kemba Walker was behind him with 21 points.

Game six is scheduled for Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

