Tunisia arrests 7 suspects after deadly weekend attack

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian authorities say that they have arrested seven people suspected of links to a deadly weekend attack that left one security officer dead and another injured. The attacked occurred on Sunday in a Tunisian resort town when perpetrators rammed their vehicle into security officers and attacked them with knives. A national guard spokesman said Monday that seven suspects are being held by anti-terrorism authorities. On Sunday, Tunisian forces fatally shot three alleged attackers. Among the seven detained is the wife of one of the dead attackers and the two brothers of another. The spokesman said that a preliminary investigation showed that the attackers had developed online links with foreign networks to find out how to make explosives.