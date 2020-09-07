Soggy stretch starts with heavy rainfall tonight

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Stateline will be soaked by the end of the week, thanks to multiple rounds of rain. We may see a few bouts of heavy rainfall, with one starting up tonight.

Soggy and cool:

A "cut off" low over the Rockies helps keep rain showers in the forecast all week.

Overall, a stubborn rainy pattern develops this week, and could provide daily rain chances through Saturday. Low pressure is "cut off" from the jet stream over the Rockies, and keeps showers and storms generating for most of the week as a result. The showers form along a stalled front in Illinois, and have plenty of moisture to work with.

Under the cloudy and rainy pattern, the air stays very cool. Temperatures are only in the low 60's during the day Tuesday and Wednesday. At night, conditions fall into the middle to low 50's. This kind of weather is a lot more like the middle of October rather than the middle of September. Late in the week, conditions do slowly warm up, but only back to the low 70's by the weekend.

Rounds of heavy rain could lead to 2-3" of rain in spots.

This rainy pattern may bring impressive rain totals. Through this weekend, some spots may get up to 3" or more for rain. While we could use this hefty rainfall to get rid of some of the drought, too much all at once may lead to pockets of flash flooding.

Rainy Tuesday:

The first rounds of rain kick in late tonight, and could provide the heaviest of the rainfall for the week.

The rain could be heaviest tonight, with lighter rain starting Tuesday.

Showers and storms arrive around midnight, with pockets of downpours and heavy rainfall. The heavy rain won't be constant, but you may hear several downpours through the night. Up to 1" of rain is possible tonight alone.

The rain settles down a little Tuesday. The showers become gentle to drizzly, and continue on-and-off through the day. Breezy northeast winds kick in, and gust to 30 mph. Between the windy, rainy weather and the cool temperatures in the low 60's, Tuesday may feel brisk at times.

Low risks for flash flooding are possible, especially south of I-88.

Heavier showers and a few storms kick back up again Tuesday night. The spots favored for heavy rainfall look to be south of I-88. Due to more heavy rain in these spots, there is a low risk for flash flooding through Tuesday in Lee County. Remember- do not drive into any flooded areas! Find a different, drier, and safer route.

Drizzly midweek:

Light to drizzly rain takes over later this week.

After Tuesday's rainy and stormy weather, we may see just drizzly conditions for the remainder of the week. Wednesday remains cool and cloudy, with occasional light or drizzly rain showers. By Thursday, much of this activity could pass to the north for a short while. This results in a somewhat cloudy yet dry day with slightly warmer weather in the upper 60's. By Friday, a slight chance for rain is in play with temperatures closer to 70°.

Drying out:

Saturday may provide one more chance for rain, then a longer dry stretch sets up. The "cut off" low pressure near the Rockies finally shakes lose by Saturday. As it rotates overhead, scattered showers and storms are possible for the start of the weekend. By Sunday, dry weather looks likely. After the weekend, sunny weather may return after taking a week off. Dry weather could last for much of next week.