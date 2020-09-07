Rockford union leaders say Labor Day has same message as when holiday began in late 1800’s

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Labor Day is normally the day where we celebrate our laborers and local unions, but this year, we can't do it the traditional way with parades and large celebrations.

So instead, Rockford unions focused on where it began and where we are now.

The roots of Labor Day are founded in massive strikes and demonstration, which marked the end of the 19th century.

"To me, the history is very complicated," Sara Dorner, the Vice President of Rockford United Labor, said.

By 1894, Labor Day became a holiday. It was born of workers' unrest in the face long hours, low wages, and safety hazards.

Jump back here to Rockford today and local union leaders say the mission of laborers and unions has remained the same for more than one hundred years.

"125 years ago that was exactly the reason the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, or IBEW, was created, because they were sick and tired of everybody getting hurt and killed on the job-sites," Alan Golden, the business manager of IBEW 364, explained.

But over the years, Dorner argues, while the unions have remained steadfast in their principles, the cultural appeal has added additional flavors to the holiday.

"We've made it our own," Dorner said. "This is the day where we celebrate each other and we celebrate workers and we celebrate unions and unionized labor."

However, this year has had its challenges. A global pandemic overshadows us all, but as is the case with many professions, laborers have been considered essential workers. The stakes, when it comes to safety, are higher.

"Our union members just go out there and they do what they have to do," Golden said. "I've never been prouder in my life to be affiliated with the people I've been affiliated with today."

Dorner, who also represents employees at Rockford Public Schools, who start Tuesday, shares the same passion for unions as Golden. She says she's proud to be a voice for those RPS employees.

"We've been negotiating with the district throughout the summer to help make sure people come back safely — to help make sure all of our workers are still employed," Dorner said.

So even though we'll miss the parades this year, Golden and Dorner said there's a new kind of strength and solidarity among unionized workers in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.