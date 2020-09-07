Rally held in Rockford to protest USPS privatization

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Concerned citizens from the Rockford region gathered on Labor Day to protest against calls from President Trump to privatize the US Postal Service.

The protesters rallied in Rockford's Midtown and marched to Midtown's USPS Office art 111 N. 6th St. They marched in solidarity with postal workers and held signs calling for Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to be fired.

DeJoy has millions of dollars in assets from USPS competitors, and is under fire for removing sorting USPS sorting machines.

Only Congress can vote to privatize the USPS, though the Trump Administration has repeatedly tossed the idea around, saying it would save money.

Those who came out in Rockford to speak out against attempts to defund the USPS said Labor Day of all days is when the working class should stand up for one another.

"We felt it was very important to make sure we stand as a united front as workers, union people, not only to support USPS, but working class solidarity as well," Protest organizer Tom Chennell said.

The group said they plan to schedule more demonstrations ahead of the election.