DURAND (WREX) — Divers and water rescue crews from all over the region are looking for a man who fell from a boat into Lake Summerset.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office said it responded to the 911 call around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The man, 64, is still missing, according to authorities. Rescuers are still trying to find the man.

The incident is under investigation by the sheriff's office.