Last 2 journalists working for Australian media leave China

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Australian Broadcasting Corp. says the last two journalists working for Australian media in China have left the country after police demanded interviews with them. ABC says its reporter Bill Birtles and The Australian Financial Review’s Michael Smith landed in Sydney after flying from Shanghai on Monday night. Both had sheltered in Australian diplomatic compounds in recent days. ABC said Chinese police arrived at Birtles’ doorstep last week, demanded he submit to questioning and told him he was banned from leaving the country. Australian and Chinese officials negotiated for the travel ban to be lifted if Birtles spoke to police. Australia revealed last week that an Australian citizen working for China’s English-language state media channel had been detained.