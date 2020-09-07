Illinois couple: Faux mini home sold their 2-story house

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois couple who sold their home in just two days believe it was the popular faux miniature home in their front yard that closed the deal. Dannette and Brad Holifield put up the whimsy house, and their two-story home in Rockford on Aug. 10 for $89,900. It sold on Aug. 13 for more than the asking price. The Rockford Register Star reports that the two homes were listed as a package deal. The “whimsy house,” which has a small red door and a wooden staircase carved into the trunk of a tree, even had its own for sale sign.