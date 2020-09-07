Greece to boost military amid tension with neighbor Turkey

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A government spokesman says Greece will be bolstering its military with new armament programs, a boost to military personnel and the development of the country’s defense industry. The announcement comes amid a tense stand-off with neighboring Turkey which has led to concerns of open conflict between the two NATO allies. The spokesman said the country’s prime minister would be announcing details of the program during his annual state of the economy speech this Saturday. Ankara is currently facing off against Greece and Cyprus over oil and gas exploration rights in the eastern Mediterranean. Greece and Turkey have deployed naval and air forces to assert their competing claims in the region.