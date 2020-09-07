Global COVID-19 cases surpass 27 million, deaths approach 900 thousand

(WREX) — As of this morning, coronavirus cases top 27 million worldwide.



According to data from John's Hopkins University, the United States still has the most cases than anywhere else in the world.



The U.S. is reporting close to 6.3 million cases.



India has surpassed Brazil for second with 4.2 million cases.



NBC reports India is fighting the world's fastest coronavirus outbreak.



The country reported a single day total of 90,000 cases yesterday according to NBC News.



Global deaths are also approaching 900,000.



The U.S. leads in that category as well with nearly 189,000 deaths with Brazil and India following with 126,000 and 71,000 deaths respectively.



Over 18 million people have recovered from the virus worldwide according to Johns Hopkins.



2.3 million American's have recovered which is third in the world behind Brazil (3.52 mil) and India (3.25 mil.)