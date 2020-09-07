German industrial production up for 3rd consecutive month

BERLIN (AP) — Official data shows that German industrial production increased for the third consecutive month in July, but the gain was relatively modest following bigger gains in the immediate aftermath of this spring’s shutdowns. The Economy Ministry said Monday that production rose 1.2% compared with the previous month. That followed gains of 7.4% in May and 9.3% in June as activity in Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, recovered from big drops in March and April. The ministry said that production has returned to nearly 90% of its level in last year’s fourth quarter, before the coronavirus pandemic hit.