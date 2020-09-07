Food banks: USDA program helped but better ways to meet need

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — As demand continues to surge at food banks, the federal government is preparing to spend another $1.5 billion on a program that has provided a key source of fresh food to charities this summer as they work to feed the hungry. Despite initial criticism about some distributors chosen for the program and a few logistical headaches, food banks have praised it for helping provide high quality produce, meat and dairy products to millions of Americans who abruptly lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic. But food bank officials say the government could help more by expanding the food stamp program, known as SNAP, which reaches far more people.