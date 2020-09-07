Ceremony marks another step for Pullman National Monument

CHICAGO (AP) — A ceremony at the Pullman National Monument marks another step in making a sprawling factory site on Chicago’s South Side a tourist attraction. Illinois and local officials gathered Monday to draw attention to the work being done at the site where Pullman passenger railroad cars were built. President Barack Obama designated the Pullman Historic District as a national monument five years ago. More than $34 million in public and private funds was raised for the renovation of the Pullman clock tower building, once nearly destroyed by arson. The building, built in the 1880s, will serve as the visitors’ center for the national monument.