Bucks hoping to see Antetokounmpo can play Game 5 vs. Heat

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks will play another day. They’re waiting to see if reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo will join them. It’s still a dire situation for the team that had the best regular-season record this season. They’re down 3-1 in the Eastern Conference semifinals to the Miami Heat, with another win-or-go-home test awaiting in Game 5 on Tuesday night. And they don’t know if Antetokounmpo, who sprained his right ankle in Game 3 and then again in Game 4, will be ready. Also up Tuesday is Game 3 in the West semifinals between Houston and the Los Angeles Lakers.