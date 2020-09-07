Asia Today: India surges to world’s 2nd-worst virus caseload

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s coronavirus cases surged to 4.2 million, the second-highest total in the world, on Monday as metro trains partially resume service in the capital New Delhi and other states. The Delhi Metro rapid transit trains resumed operations after five months, with only people with no COVID-19 symptoms allowed to board. Authorities say they have little choice but to reopen the economy despite the rising cases. India’s economy has shrunk faster than any other major nation’s.Elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific region, South Korea had its lowest daily jump in more than three weeks and Australia’s Victoria state recorded its lowest count of new cases in more than 10 weeks. Beijing hosted a hybrid in-person and online trade show amid the restart of China’s economy.