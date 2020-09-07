‘American Ninja Warrior’ returns Monday

(NBC) — "American Ninja Warrior" returns tonight after a months-long delay triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead of traveling the country for qualifying rounds the entire season had to be filmed inside a competition "bubble," much like the NBA and NHL.

"We scoured the country, tried to find a location, tried to figure out a way we could get people tested and do all the things that needed to be done to do this safely," says cohost Matt Iseman. "We ended up going to St. Louis, we filmed at the Dome at America's Center, where the Rams used to play, 80,000 thousand seat arena, completely empty. And yet, it was filled with a crazy energy because we were all so grateful to be out of the house."

There were frequent testing and other safety protocols in place for the competitors, cast and crew.

Instead of a visit to Mt. Midoriama in Las Vegas the finalists will take on the "Power Tower," with the fastest to conquer it winning $100,000.



You can watch it on 13 WREX at 7 p.m.

