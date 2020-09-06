Storm chances are still possible in the Stateline

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Storms are likely to build back into the Stateline this evening ahead of a cold front that pushes through the region. Some storms could lead to some severe weather.

SUNDAY EVENING STORMS:

The biggest issue with evening storm development has revolved around if the atmosphere could recover from the early morning convection. Currently, signs are pointing toward "Yes" for the recovery. However, the storms still need the strength to break through the low-level stability that's still ongoing. A cold front will push through the area which may be enough to do just that. This will give the storms the lift to tap into more of the low-level energy.

A cold front will push through ahead of the evening storm chances to provide lift to the storms.

Despite the low-level stability, the chance for severe storms still remains primarily in Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois. Additionally, This is why the Storm Precondition Center still has the Stateline under a Slight Risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather through the evening. The risk associated with the evening convention includes damaging winds (60+ mph), large hail, heavy rainfall, and a few tornadoes. Tornadoes may not be the primary risk this evening, but the environment does have enough ingredients to aid in their development.

Make sure you have multiple ways to get alerts this evening and overnight. This includes a weather radio and downloading the 13 WREX Weather App.

2 out of 5 for Severe for this evening and overnight period.

COOLING DOWN:

Temperatures are taking a dive for the Labor Day holiday and beyond. Highs starting tomorrow will be in the lower 70's and continue to decrease into the 60's starting Tuesday. Temperatures will begin a slow increase until the next week. However, rain chances will be accompanying the cooler temperatures during the middle of the week.