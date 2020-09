Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Lee County

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

487 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS

LA SALLE LEE OGLE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BYRON, DIXON, LA SALLE, MARSEILLES,

MENDOTA, OREGON, OTTAWA, ROCHELLE, AND STREATOR.