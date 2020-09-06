Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 5:45 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 AM CDT

FOR EAST CENTRAL ROCK ISLAND…SOUTHERN WHITESIDE…HENRY AND WESTERN

BUREAU COUNTIES…

At 514 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Rock Falls to near Sheffield to near Cambridge,

moving southeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Sterling, Kewanee, Rock Falls, Morrison, Silvis, Geneseo, Colona,

Coal Valley, Prophetstown, Erie, Atkinson, Sheffield, Annawan,

Tampico, Lyndon, Buda, Hooppole, Cleveland, Deer Grove and Osborn.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 80 in Illinois between mile markers 3 and 48.

Interstate 74 in Illinois between mile markers 9 and 16.

Interstate 88 between mile markers 1 and 44.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

sturdy building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…0.75IN;

WIND…60MPH