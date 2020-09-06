Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 4:45 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 AM CDT

FOR NORTHEASTERN ROCK ISLAND…SOUTHWESTERN WHITESIDE…EASTERN SCOTT

AND SOUTHEASTERN CLINTON COUNTIES…

At 420 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Camanche to near Bettendorf, moving southeast at

35 mph. At 419 AM CDT, a 59 MPH wind gust was measured at the

Davenport Municipal Airport.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Davenport, Moline, Bettendorf, Clinton, East Moline, Silvis,

Eldridge, DeWitt, Camanche, Le Claire, Hampton, Port Byron, Erie,

Rapids City, Princeton, Long Grove, Cordova, Riverdale, Donahue and

McCausland.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 74 in Iowa between mile markers 1 and 4.

Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 294 and 306.

Interstate 80 in Illinois between mile markers 1 and 5.

Interstate 88 between mile markers 1 and 18.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from

windows.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH