Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 4:45 AM CDT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 4:45 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Whiteside County
…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 AM CDT
FOR NORTHEASTERN ROCK ISLAND…SOUTHWESTERN WHITESIDE…EASTERN SCOTT
AND SOUTHEASTERN CLINTON COUNTIES…
At 420 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Camanche to near Bettendorf, moving southeast at
35 mph. At 419 AM CDT, a 59 MPH wind gust was measured at the
Davenport Municipal Airport.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Davenport, Moline, Bettendorf, Clinton, East Moline, Silvis,
Eldridge, DeWitt, Camanche, Le Claire, Hampton, Port Byron, Erie,
Rapids City, Princeton, Long Grove, Cordova, Riverdale, Donahue and
McCausland.
This includes the following highways…
Interstate 74 in Iowa between mile markers 1 and 4.
Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 294 and 306.
Interstate 80 in Illinois between mile markers 1 and 5.
Interstate 88 between mile markers 1 and 18.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside
should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from
windows.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
&&
HAIL…1.00IN;
WIND…60MPH