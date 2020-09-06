Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 2:45 AM CDT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 2:45 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Carroll County
…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 AM CDT
FOR SOUTHEASTERN JO DAVIESS…NORTHEASTERN CARROLL AND SOUTHWESTERN
STEPHENSON COUNTIES…
At 212 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Massbach, or 8
miles north of Mount Carroll, moving southeast at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.
Locations impacted include…
Lanark, Shannon and Loran.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
sturdy building.
To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency.
They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in
the Quad Cities.
&&
HAIL…1.00IN;
WIND…<50MPH