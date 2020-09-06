Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 2:45 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Carroll County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 AM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN JO DAVIESS…NORTHEASTERN CARROLL AND SOUTHWESTERN

STEPHENSON COUNTIES…

At 212 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Massbach, or 8

miles north of Mount Carroll, moving southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

Locations impacted include…

Lanark, Shannon and Loran.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

sturdy building.

To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency.

They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in

the Quad Cities.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…<50MPH