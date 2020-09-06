 Skip to Content

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 2:45 AM CDT

Updated
Last updated today at 2:16 am
2:12 am Weather Alerts, Wx Alert - Jo Daviess IL

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Jo Daviess County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 AM CDT
FOR SOUTHEASTERN JO DAVIESS…NORTHEASTERN CARROLL AND SOUTHWESTERN
STEPHENSON COUNTIES…

At 212 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Massbach, or 8
miles north of Mount Carroll, moving southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

Locations impacted include…
Lanark, Shannon and Loran.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
sturdy building.

To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency.
They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in
the Quad Cities.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;
WIND…<50MPH

