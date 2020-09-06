Parker’s double-double carries Los Angeles past Chicago

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Candace Parker scored 24 points with 15 rebounds and Chelsea Gray added 20 with seven assists to help Los Angeles beat Chicago 86-80. The Sparks (14-5) are a half-game behind Las Vegas for the second spot in the standings. The two teams meet on Saturday. Chicago jumped out with a 30-point opening stanza and led by eight after one. Los Angeles tightened its defense from there and largely seized control. The Sky (11-9) managed just 10 points in the fourth quarter.