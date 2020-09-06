No Giannis, no problem: Bucks top Heat in OT, force Game 5

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) --

The Milwaukee Bucks lost the first three games of the Eastern Conference semifinals, then lost the NBA's MVP while trying to fend off elimination. No problem. The Bucks aren't done yet. Even with Giannis Antetokounmpo missing most of the game with a sprained right ankle, the Bucks extended their season to a Game 5 on Tuesday. Khris Middleton scored 21 of his 36 points in the third quarter, then made a huge 3-pointer with 6.3 seconds left in overtime and the Bucks topped the Miami Heat 118-115 in Game 4 of their series Sunday.