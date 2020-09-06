Mayor promises police reforms following Daniel Prude’s death

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — The mayor of Rochester says reforms are coming to the police department as community elders seek to bring calmer minds to a fifth night of demonstrations over the the March death of Daniel Prude, who lost consciousness after police held a hood over his head. Mayor Lovely Warren announced that the crisis intervention team would move from the police department to the city’s department of youth and recreation services at a news conference Sunday. Police Chief La’Ron Singletary, who joined Warren, said he supports the need for reform and is working with experts and clinicians in getting services for people with mental health issues that bring them into repeated police contact. Prude was taken off life support and died a week after his arrest.