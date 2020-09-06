Launching in U.S. theaters, ‘Tenet’ tallies $20.2 million

NEW YORK (AP) — In a litmus test for American moviegoing in the pandemic, Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” brought in an estimated $20.2 million through the holiday weekend in U.S. and Canadian theaters. The result could be greeted as either the rejuvenation of U.S. cinemas — more Americans went to the movies this weekend than they have in nearly six months — or a reflection of drastically lowered standards for Hollywood’s top blockbusters given the circumstances. About 70% of U.S. movie theaters are currently open. Those in the country’s top markets, Los Angeles and New York, remain closed. The Walt Disney Co. also debut its $200 million live-action “Mulan” remake, but did so in a $30 on-demand purchase for Disney+ subscribers.