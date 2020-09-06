Iran airs televised confession of wrestler after Trump tweet

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran has broadcast a televised confession of a wrestler facing the death penalty after a tweet from President Donald Trump criticizing the case. It’s a segment that resembled hundreds of other suspected coerced confessions aired over the last decade in the Islamic Republic. The case of 27-year-old Navid Afkari has drawn the attention of a social media campaign that portrays him and his brothers as victims targeted over participating in protests against Iran’s Shiite theocracy in 2018. The television segment and authorities accused Afkari of stabbing a water supply company employee in the southern city of Shiraz amid the unrest.